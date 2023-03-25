The Phoenix Suns (38-35) are monitoring two players on the injury report, including Deandre Ayton, heading into their Saturday, March 25 game against the Philadelphia 76ers (49-24) at Footprint Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Suns lost 135-127 to the Kings on Friday. Devin Booker scored a team-leading 32 points for the Suns in the loss.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Durant SF Out Ankle 29.5 6.7 5.2 Deandre Ayton C Questionable Hip 18.3 10.1 1.8

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: James Harden: Questionable (Achilles), Danuel House: Questionable (Shoulder), Jalen McDaniels: Questionable (Hip)

Suns vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: BSAZ and NBCS-PH

Suns Season Insights

The Suns record just 3.2 more points per game (113.5) than the 76ers give up (110.3).

When Phoenix totals more than 110.3 points, it is 33-14.

The Suns have been putting up 119.6 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 113.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Phoenix connects on 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.5. It shoots 37.6% from deep while its opponents hit 35.9% from long range.

The Suns' 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 19th in the NBA, and the 110.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Suns vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -2.5 225

