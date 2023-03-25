The Phoenix Suns, with Torrey Craig, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last appearance, a 135-127 loss to the Kings, Craig had two points and three blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Craig's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Torrey Craig Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.4 5.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 4.2 Assists -- 1.5 1.4 PRA -- 14.4 10.8 PR 12.5 12.9 9.4 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Torrey Craig Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Torrey Craig has made 2.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 6.4% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.3 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Craig's Suns average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the league, conceding 110.3 points per game.

The 76ers concede 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking third in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have given up 23.5 per game, sixth in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Torrey Craig vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 22 3 1 1 1 1 1

