Coyotes vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 26
The Arizona Coyotes (27-34-12) will try to prolong a six-game home win streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (42-23-6) on Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT.
The Coyotes have gone 6-2-2 in the last 10 games, totaling 33 total goals (six power-play goals on 22 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 27.3%). They have allowed 26 goals to their opponents.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we think will come out on top in Sunday's action on the ice.
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Predictions for Sunday
Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Coyotes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-305)
- Total Pick: Under (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-0.5)
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes have posted a record of 7-12-19 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 27-34-12.
- Arizona has earned 27 points (9-7-9) in its 25 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Coyotes registered just one goal in 10 games and have gone 1-8-1 (three points).
- Arizona has six points (1-16-4) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Coyotes have scored three or more goals 38 times, earning 55 points from those matchups (24-7-7).
- This season, Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in 25 games and picked up 25 points with a record of 11-11-3.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 5-3-1 (11 points).
- The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents 64 times this season, and earned 55 points in those games.
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|15th
|3.25
|Goals Scored
|2.75
|28th
|7th
|2.73
|Goals Allowed
|3.42
|23rd
|8th
|33
|Shots
|25.6
|32nd
|17th
|31.3
|Shots Allowed
|35.6
|31st
|2nd
|25.4%
|Power Play %
|19.4%
|23rd
|17th
|78.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.8%
|23rd
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
