The Arizona Coyotes (27-34-12) will try to prolong a six-game home win streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (42-23-6) on Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT.

The Coyotes have gone 6-2-2 in the last 10 games, totaling 33 total goals (six power-play goals on 22 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 27.3%). They have allowed 26 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we think will come out on top in Sunday's action on the ice.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-305)

Avalanche (-305) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-0.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have posted a record of 7-12-19 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 27-34-12.

Arizona has earned 27 points (9-7-9) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

This season the Coyotes registered just one goal in 10 games and have gone 1-8-1 (three points).

Arizona has six points (1-16-4) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Coyotes have scored three or more goals 38 times, earning 55 points from those matchups (24-7-7).

This season, Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in 25 games and picked up 25 points with a record of 11-11-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 5-3-1 (11 points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents 64 times this season, and earned 55 points in those games.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 15th 3.25 Goals Scored 2.75 28th 7th 2.73 Goals Allowed 3.42 23rd 8th 33 Shots 25.6 32nd 17th 31.3 Shots Allowed 35.6 31st 2nd 25.4% Power Play % 19.4% 23rd 17th 78.9% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT

NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.