How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having won six straight on home ice, the Arizona Coyotes host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET.
The Coyotes' matchup with the Avalanche can be seen on NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT, so tune in to catch the action.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/24/2023
|Avalanche
|Coyotes
|3-1 COL
|3/11/2023
|Avalanche
|Coyotes
|3-2 (F/OT) COL
|12/27/2022
|Coyotes
|Avalanche
|6-3 ARI
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 250 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the league.
- With 201 goals (2.8 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Coyotes have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 33 goals during that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|73
|35
|44
|79
|50
|49
|35%
|Nick Schmaltz
|54
|21
|30
|51
|49
|51
|40%
|Matias Maccelli
|55
|7
|33
|40
|40
|23
|0%
|Lawson Crouse
|68
|22
|17
|39
|30
|29
|38.9%
|Barrett Hayton
|73
|15
|24
|39
|33
|30
|50.9%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 194 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Avalanche's 231 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|60
|31
|62
|93
|34
|37
|44.5%
|Mikko Rantanen
|71
|47
|38
|85
|38
|52
|47.3%
|Cale Makar
|56
|17
|47
|64
|47
|49
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
|J.T. Compher
|71
|16
|32
|48
|21
|24
|48.7%
