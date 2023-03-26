Having won six straight on home ice, the Arizona Coyotes host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

The Coyotes' matchup with the Avalanche can be seen on NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT, so tune in to catch the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/24/2023 Avalanche Coyotes 3-1 COL 3/11/2023 Avalanche Coyotes 3-2 (F/OT) COL 12/27/2022 Coyotes Avalanche 6-3 ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 250 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the league.

With 201 goals (2.8 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Coyotes have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 33 goals during that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 73 35 44 79 50 49 35% Nick Schmaltz 54 21 30 51 49 51 40% Matias Maccelli 55 7 33 40 40 23 0% Lawson Crouse 68 22 17 39 30 29 38.9% Barrett Hayton 73 15 24 39 33 30 50.9%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 194 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.

The Avalanche's 231 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that span.

Avalanche Key Players