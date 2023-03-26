Having won six straight on home ice, the Arizona Coyotes host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

The Coyotes' matchup with the Avalanche can be seen on NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT, so tune in to catch the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/24/2023 Avalanche Coyotes 3-1 COL
3/11/2023 Avalanche Coyotes 3-2 (F/OT) COL
12/27/2022 Coyotes Avalanche 6-3 ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes' total of 250 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the league.
  • With 201 goals (2.8 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Coyotes have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 33 goals during that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 73 35 44 79 50 49 35%
Nick Schmaltz 54 21 30 51 49 51 40%
Matias Maccelli 55 7 33 40 40 23 0%
Lawson Crouse 68 22 17 39 30 29 38.9%
Barrett Hayton 73 15 24 39 33 30 50.9%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 194 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.
  • The Avalanche's 231 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 60 31 62 93 34 37 44.5%
Mikko Rantanen 71 47 38 85 38 52 47.3%
Cale Makar 56 17 47 64 47 49 -
Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%
J.T. Compher 71 16 32 48 21 24 48.7%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.