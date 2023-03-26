Coyotes vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Coyotes (27-34-12) will attempt to prolong a six-game home win streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (42-23-6) on Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT.
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-300)
|Coyotes (+250)
|6.5
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have won 23, or 35.9%, of the 64 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Arizona has a record of 5-19 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +250 on the moneyline.
- The Coyotes have a 28.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona has played 35 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|231 (18th)
|Goals
|201 (27th)
|194 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|250 (23rd)
|57 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (22nd)
|46 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|67 (32nd)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Arizona has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.
- The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 7.4 goals, 2.0 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Coyotes have scored 201 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 27th in the league.
- The Coyotes have allowed 250 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd.
- Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -49.
