The Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul included, match up versus the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 125-105 win over the 76ers (his previous action) Paul put up 13 points and seven assists.

In this article, we break down Paul's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.6 14.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.8 Assists 9.5 9.1 9.5 PRA 26.5 27 28.6 PR 17.5 17.9 19.1 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.5



Chris Paul Insights vs. the Jazz

Paul has taken 11.2 shots per game this season and made 4.9 per game, which account for 8.9% and 8.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Paul is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Paul's opponents, the Jazz, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.6 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Jazz are the 24th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 117.8 points per game.

The Jazz allow 43.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 16th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Jazz are ranked eighth in the league, giving up 24.6 per game.

The Jazz are the 16th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chris Paul vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2022 38 16 6 16 0 0 2 1/26/2022 37 21 3 5 1 0 0 1/24/2022 40 27 9 13 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.