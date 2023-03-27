The Edmonton Oilers (41-23-9) visit the Arizona Coyotes (27-34-13) -- who've lost four straight -- on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Tune in to see the Oilers and Coyotes meet on ESPN+, BSAZX, and SNW.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSAZX, and SNW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/22/2023 Oilers Coyotes 4-3 (F/OT) EDM 12/7/2022 Oilers Coyotes 8-2 EDM

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes concede 3.4 goals per game (253 in total), 24th in the league.

The Coyotes' 204 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes are 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 74 36 44 80 53 50 34.4% Nick Schmaltz 55 21 31 52 49 54 39.6% Matias Maccelli 56 8 33 41 41 23 0% Lawson Crouse 69 22 17 39 30 29 39.2% Barrett Hayton 74 15 24 39 33 30 50.9%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 242 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.

The Oilers' 286 total goals (3.9 per game on 6.7 assists per contest) lead the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Oilers have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.3 goals-per-game average (43 total) during that span.

Oilers Key Players