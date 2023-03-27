How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers (41-23-9) visit the Arizona Coyotes (27-34-13) -- who've lost four straight -- on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
Tune in to see the Oilers and Coyotes meet on ESPN+, BSAZX, and SNW.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and SNW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Coyotes vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/22/2023
|Oilers
|Coyotes
|4-3 (F/OT) EDM
|12/7/2022
|Oilers
|Coyotes
|8-2 EDM
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes concede 3.4 goals per game (253 in total), 24th in the league.
- The Coyotes' 204 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes are 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|74
|36
|44
|80
|53
|50
|34.4%
|Nick Schmaltz
|55
|21
|31
|52
|49
|54
|39.6%
|Matias Maccelli
|56
|8
|33
|41
|41
|23
|0%
|Lawson Crouse
|69
|22
|17
|39
|30
|29
|39.2%
|Barrett Hayton
|74
|15
|24
|39
|33
|30
|50.9%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 242 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.
- The Oilers' 286 total goals (3.9 per game on 6.7 assists per contest) lead the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Oilers have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.3 goals-per-game average (43 total) during that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|73
|60
|79
|139
|73
|71
|51.3%
|Leon Draisaitl
|71
|45
|67
|112
|92
|70
|54.7%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|73
|33
|56
|89
|29
|49
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|70
|31
|45
|76
|30
|31
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|73
|8
|31
|39
|74
|38
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.