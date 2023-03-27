The Edmonton Oilers (41-23-9) go on the road against the Arizona Coyotes (27-34-13, losers of four in a row) at Mullett Arena. The contest on Monday, March 27 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and SNW.

Coyotes vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-315) Coyotes (+260) 7

Coyotes Betting Insights

This season the Coyotes have been an underdog 65 times, and won 23, or 35.4%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 3-17 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +260 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 27.8%.

Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in 36 of 74 games this season.

Coyotes vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 286 (1st) Goals 204 (27th) 242 (22nd) Goals Allowed 253 (24th) 80 (1st) Power Play Goals 41 (22nd) 62 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 68 (32nd)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Arizona has hit the over twice.

The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, 0.5 less than the 7 total goals set for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are scoring 1.0 more goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.4 goals.

The Coyotes' 204 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 27th in the league.

The Coyotes have allowed 253 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 24th.

Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -49.

