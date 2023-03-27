The Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker included, take the court versus the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 25, Booker produced 29 points and five assists in a 125-105 win against the 76ers.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Booker, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 28.2 32.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.4 Assists 5.5 5.4 4.4 PRA 40.5 38.2 41.7 PR 35.5 32.8 37.3 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.8



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Jazz

Booker is responsible for attempting 14.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.5 per game.

He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 11.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Booker's opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 103.6 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Jazz allow 117.8 points per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Jazz are 16th in the NBA, conceding 43.4 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have conceded 24.6 per game, eighth in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz are ranked 16th in the NBA, giving up 12.4 makes per game.

Devin Booker vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2022 39 27 11 7 1 0 0 11/18/2022 41 49 8 10 2 0 1

