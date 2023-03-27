Josh Okogie and his Phoenix Suns teammates match up versus the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 125-105 win over the 76ers, Okogie totaled seven points and six assists.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Okogie, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.1 8.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.1 Assists -- 1.4 2.6 PRA -- 11.8 14.4 PR 12.5 10.4 11.8 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.1



Josh Okogie Insights vs. the Jazz

Okogie has taken 5.6 shots per game this season and made 2.2 per game, which account for 5.4% and 4.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 0.9 threes per game, or 6.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Suns rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 103.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 117.8 points per game, the Jazz are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Jazz have given up 43.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the NBA.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24.6 assists per game.

The Jazz are the 16th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Okogie vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2022 3 0 1 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.