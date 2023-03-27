The Arizona Coyotes (27-34-13) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Edmonton Oilers (41-23-9) at home on Monday, March 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and SNW.

The Coyotes have gone 5-2-3 in the last 10 games, scoring 30 total goals (five power-play goals on 23 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 21.7%). They have allowed 27 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Monday's hockey action.

Coyotes vs. Oilers Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Oilers 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-315)

Oilers (-315) Total Pick: Under (7)

Under (7) Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-0.6)

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have a 27-34-13 record this season and are 7-13-20 in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the 25 games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 27 points.

In 10 games this season when the Coyotes finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-8-1).

When Arizona has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned six points (1-16-4 record).

The Coyotes have scored at least three goals 39 times, earning 56 points from those matchups (24-7-8).

This season, Arizona has recorded a single power-play goal in 25 games and picked up 25 points with a record of 11-11-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 5-3-1 (11 points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 65 games. The Coyotes finished 22-31-12 in those matchups (56 points).

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 1st 3.92 Goals Scored 2.76 27th 22nd 3.32 Goals Allowed 3.42 23rd 6th 33.2 Shots 25.6 32nd 20th 31.6 Shots Allowed 35.5 31st 1st 32% Power Play % 19.2% 23rd 24th 75.3% Penalty Kill % 75.7% 22nd

Coyotes vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and SNW

ESPN+, BSAZX, and SNW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

