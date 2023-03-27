Suns vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 27
On Monday, March 27, 2023 at Vivint Arena, the Utah Jazz (35-39) will be attempting to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Phoenix Suns (39-35). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSAZ.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Jazz matchup.
Suns vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSAZ
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Suns vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-7)
|234
|-275
|+230
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Suns (-6.5)
|233.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Suns (-7)
|233.5
|-278
|+220
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Suns (-6.5)
|-
|-280
|+235
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Suns vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Suns average 113.7 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 112 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +126 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.
- The Jazz put up 117.3 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 117.8 per outing (24th in NBA). They have a -40 scoring differential.
- These teams rack up a combined 231 points per game, three fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams allow 229.8 points per game combined, 4.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Phoenix has covered 37 times in 74 games with a spread this season.
- Utah has compiled a 41-32-1 record against the spread this year.
Suns and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Suns
|+450
|+225
|-3030
|Jazz
|+100000
|+90000
|+1300
Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.