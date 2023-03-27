Suns vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (39-35) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to end a four-game road slide when they take on the Utah Jazz (35-39) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSAZ. The point total for the matchup is set at 233.5.
Suns vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-6.5
|233.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points 23 times.
- The average total in Phoenix's matchups this year is 225.6, 7.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Suns have gone 38-35-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Phoenix has been favored 43 times and won 30, or 69.8%, of those games.
- Phoenix has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.
Suns vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|23
|31.1%
|113.7
|231
|112.0
|229.8
|225.8
|Jazz
|40
|54.1%
|117.3
|231
|117.8
|229.8
|231.5
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have a 3-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over their past 10 games.
- Eight of Suns' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Phoenix has a better record against the spread in home games (19-17-0) than it does on the road (19-18-0).
- The 113.7 points per game the Suns average are just 4.1 fewer points than the Jazz give up (117.8).
- Phoenix is 20-6 against the spread and 20-7 overall when scoring more than 117.8 points.
Suns vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|38-35
|11-9
|38-36
|Jazz
|42-32
|13-5
|44-30
Suns vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Suns
|Jazz
|113.7
|117.3
|17
|6
|20-6
|35-15
|20-7
|31-19
|112.0
|117.8
|6
|24
|33-20
|16-4
|36-17
|15-5
