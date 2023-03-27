The Phoenix Suns (39-35) have two players on the injury report, including Deandre Ayton, for their matchup against the Utah Jazz (35-39) at Vivint Arena on Monday, March 27 at 9:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Suns won on Saturday 125-105 over the 76ers. Devin Booker put up 29 points, three rebounds and five assists for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Durant SF Out Ankle 29.5 6.7 5.2 Deandre Ayton C Questionable Hip 18.3 10.1 1.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (Hand), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Finger), Rudy Gay: Out (Back), Simone Fontecchio: Out (Toe)

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and BSAZ

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Suns Season Insights

The Suns record just 4.1 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Jazz give up (117.8).

Phoenix has a 20-7 record when scoring more than 117.8 points.

The Suns have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 119.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.9 points more than the 113.7 they've scored this year.

Phoenix hits 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.6 on average.

The Suns rank 15th in the league by averaging 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are eighth in the NBA, allowing 110.5 points per 100 possessions.

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -7 234

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.