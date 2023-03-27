The Utah Jazz (35-39) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (39-35) on March 27, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The matchup airs on SportsNet RM and BSAZ.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Jazz allow to opponents.

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 47.5% from the field, it is 21-11 overall.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.

The 113.7 points per game the Suns average are just 4.1 fewer points than the Jazz give up (117.8).

When Phoenix scores more than 117.8 points, it is 20-7.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are putting up 114.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 112.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Phoenix is giving up 109.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 113.9.

The Suns are averaging 12.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.5% points better than they're averaging in away games (12 threes per game, 37% three-point percentage).

Suns Injuries