The Phoenix Suns (39-35) and the Utah Jazz (35-39) are scheduled to meet on Monday at Vivint Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Deandre Ayton and Lauri Markkanen are two players to watch.

How to Watch Suns vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, March 27

Monday, March 27 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Suns' Last Game

In their previous game, the Suns topped the 76ers on Saturday, 125-105. Devin Booker scored a team-high 29 points (and contributed five assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 29 3 5 0 1 2 Bismack Biyombo 17 13 2 0 5 0 TJ Warren 16 8 0 1 1 2

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton posts 18.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.8 assists, shooting 58.9% from the field.

Booker posts 28.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Chris Paul leads his team in assists per contest (9.1), and also averages 13.6 points and 4.3 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Torrey Craig puts up 7.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Damion Lee puts up 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 32.9 4.4 4.4 1 0.2 1.8 Chris Paul 14.3 4.8 9.5 1.6 0.1 1.5 Deandre Ayton 10.2 6.3 0.3 0.3 0.5 0 Josh Okogie 8.7 3.1 2.6 0.8 0.8 1.1 Terrence Ross 11.2 2.8 1.6 0.7 0 2.4

