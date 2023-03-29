Cameron Payne and the Phoenix Suns take the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Payne put up 12 points and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 117-103 win versus the Jazz.

In this article we will look at Payne's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Cameron Payne Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.7 8.9 Rebounds -- 2.3 2.5 Assists 2.5 4.7 4.4 PRA -- 17.7 15.8 PR -- 13 11.4 3PM 0.5 1.5 1.1



Cameron Payne Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Payne is responsible for attempting 6.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Payne's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.4.

Conceding 116 points per game, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Timberwolves are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are 13th in the league, conceding 25 per game.

The Timberwolves are the 21st-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cameron Payne vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2022 35 23 6 8 4 0 1 11/1/2022 14 8 2 2 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.