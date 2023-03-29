The Phoenix Suns, with Chris Paul, face off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 117-103 win over the Jazz (his previous game) Paul posted nine points, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks.

In this article we will break down Paul's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.6 14.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.5 Assists 8.5 9.1 9.8 PRA 25.5 27 28.4 PR 16.5 17.9 18.6 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.4



Chris Paul Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Chris Paul has made 4.9 shots per game, which adds up to 8.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 9.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Suns rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves allow 116 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 21st-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves have conceded 25 per contest, 13th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are ranked 21st in the league, giving up 12.6 makes per contest.

Chris Paul vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2022 34 15 8 12 1 0 3

