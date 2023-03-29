Deandre Ayton and his Phoenix Suns teammates face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 117-103 win against the Jazz, Ayton totaled 14 points and eight rebounds.

In this article, we dig into Ayton's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 18.2 16.1 Rebounds 9.5 10.1 10.1 Assists -- 1.8 0.7 PRA 26.5 30.1 26.9 PR 24.5 28.3 26.2 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 12.4% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.5 per contest.

Ayton's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Timberwolves have given up 116 points per contest, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.5 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 31 11 11 4 0 0 0 11/9/2022 33 9 6 2 0 0 0

