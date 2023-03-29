Devin Booker plus his Phoenix Suns teammates face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Booker, in his most recent time out, had 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 117-103 win over the Jazz.

If you'd like to place a wager on Booker's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 28.1 31.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.6 Assists 5.5 5.4 3.9 PRA 37.5 38.1 40.2 PR 32.5 32.7 36.3 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.9



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Booker is responsible for attempting 14.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.5 per game.

He's put up 5.9 threes per game, or 11.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Suns rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

Allowing 116 points per game, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 44.5 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

The Timberwolves allow 25 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are 21st in the league, allowing 12.6 makes per game.

Devin Booker vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2022 38 32 4 10 5 0 2 11/1/2022 30 18 7 5 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.