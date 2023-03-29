Josh Okogie and his Phoenix Suns teammates will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 117-103 win over the Jazz (his last game) Okogie produced nine points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Okogie, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.2 8.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.2 Assists -- 1.4 2.8 PRA -- 11.9 14.7 PR 11.5 10.5 11.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Josh Okogie's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Josh Okogie Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Okogie has taken 5.6 shots per game this season and made 2.2 per game, which account for 5.4% and 4.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Okogie's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Giving up 116 points per game, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have allowed 44.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

Allowing 25 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are 21st in the NBA, allowing 12.6 makes per game.

Josh Okogie vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 20 7 3 1 1 1 1 11/9/2022 3 0 0 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Okogie or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.