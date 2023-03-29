The Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant included, face off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 130-126 win over the Mavericks (his previous game) Durant put up 37 points and seven rebounds.

Let's look at Durant's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 29.5 28.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.7 7.3 Assists 3.5 5.2 4.9 PRA 32.5 41.4 40.2 PR 29.5 36.2 35.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.4



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Durant's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.4.

Giving up 116 points per contest, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 44.5 rebounds per contest, the Timberwolves are the 21st-ranked team in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25 assists per game.

The Timberwolves concede 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Kevin Durant vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/3/2021 38 30 10 6 0 0 0

