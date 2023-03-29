On Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Phoenix Suns (40-35), airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN

ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Suns outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game (scoring 113.7 points per game to rank 18th in the league while allowing 111.9 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +140 scoring differential overall.

The Timberwolves score 115.9 points per game (11th in NBA) and allow 116.0 (18th in league) for a -12 scoring differential overall.

These two teams average 229.6 points per game combined, 4.4 less than this game's total.

These teams allow a combined 227.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix is 38-36-1 ATS this season.

Minnesota has covered 36 times in 76 games with a spread this season.

Suns and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +450 +220 - Timberwolves +13000 +4500 -549

