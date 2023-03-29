The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) are 5-point underdogs as they try to build on a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (40-35) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN

ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 117 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Suns (- 5)

Suns (- 5) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



The Suns' .493 ATS win percentage (37-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .474 mark (36-38-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 5-point favorite or more 57.7% of the time. That's less often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 5 or more (65%).

Minnesota and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 46.1% of the time this season (35 out of 76). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (36 out of 75).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Timberwolves are 21-20, while the Suns are 31-14 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix sports a top-five defense this year, ranking fifth-best in the league with 111.9 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranks 18th with 113.7 points scored per contest.

The Suns have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 assists per contest.

So far this year, the Suns are making 12.3 treys per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.6% (sixth-ranked) from three-point land.

Phoenix is attempting 57.3 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.7% of the shots it has taken (and 70.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.7 threes per contest, which are 36.3% of its shots (and 29.2% of the team's buckets).

