The Phoenix Suns (40-35) are monitoring just one player on the injury report ahead of a Wednesday, March 29 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) at Footprint Center, which begins at 10:00 PM ET.

The Suns are coming off of a 117-103 victory over the Jazz in their last game on Monday. In the Suns' win, Devin Booker led the way with a team-high 24 points (adding seven rebounds and five assists).

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Durant SF Questionable Ankle 29.5 6.7 5.2

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable (Calf), Taurean Prince: Questionable (Illness), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Anthony Edwards: Questionable (Ankle), Matt Ryan: Out (Illness)

Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN

Suns Season Insights

The Suns score 113.7 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 116 the Timberwolves allow.

Phoenix has a 23-8 record when putting up more than 116 points.

In their last 10 games, the Suns have been scoring 118.3 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 113.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Phoenix makes 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.5. It shoots 37.6% from deep while its opponents hit 35.8% from long range.

The Suns' 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 15th in the NBA, and the 110.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank eighth in the league.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -5 234

