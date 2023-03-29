How to Watch the Suns vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) aim to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (40-35) on March 29, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Phoenix has a 21-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 23rd.
- The 113.7 points per game the Suns average are only 2.3 fewer points than the Timberwolves give up (116).
- When Phoenix totals more than 116 points, it is 23-8.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns average 114.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 113 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.5 points per contest.
- Phoenix is giving up 109.9 points per game this season at home, which is 3.7 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (113.6).
- The Suns are sinking 12.6 threes per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.7% points better than they're averaging away from home (12 threes per game, 36.8% three-point percentage).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Durant
|Questionable
|Ankle
