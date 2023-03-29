Deandre Ayton and Anthony Edwards are two players to watch when the Phoenix Suns (40-35) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) go head to head at Footprint Center on Wednesday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Suns vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Suns defeated the Jazz on Monday, 117-103. Their high scorer was Devin Booker with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 24 7 5 2 1 2 Deandre Ayton 14 8 0 0 0 0 Terrence Ross 13 5 1 0 0 2

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton is tops on the Suns with 18.2 points per game and 10.1 rebounds (eighth in league), while also putting up 1.8 assists.

Booker averages 28.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant puts up 29.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Chris Paul is tops on the Suns at 9.1 assists per contest, while also posting 4.3 rebounds and 13.6 points. He is fourth in the NBA in assists.

Torrey Craig posts 7.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 31.7 4.6 3.9 1.1 0.3 1.9 Chris Paul 14.1 4.5 9.8 1.7 0.3 1.4 Terrence Ross 12.5 3.2 1.6 0.7 0 2.6 Josh Okogie 8.7 3.2 2.8 0.7 0.8 1.2 Cameron Payne 8.9 2.5 4.4 0.5 0.2 1.1

