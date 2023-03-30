Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks open the season versus Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Christian Walker At The Plate (2022)
- Walker racked up 141 total hits while slugging .477.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 89th, his on-base percentage ranked 63rd, and he was 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Walker had a hit in 96 of 160 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- In 33 of 160 games last year, he hit a long ball (20.6%). He went deep in 5.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 39.4% of his 160 games a year ago, Walker drove in a run (63 times). He also had 21 games with multiple RBIs (13.1%), and three or more RBIs in nine games.
- He scored in 70 of 160 games last year, with multiple runs in 12 of those games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|80
|.227
|AVG
|.256
|.323
|OBP
|.334
|.430
|SLG
|.522
|28
|XBH
|35
|15
|HR
|21
|42
|RBI
|52
|65/39
|K/BB
|66/32
|0
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Urias will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old lefty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the San Diego Padres.
- He ranked third in ERA (2.21), sixth in WHIP (.960), and 21st in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last year.
