The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate (2022)

Carroll hit .260 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.

In 68.8% of his games last season (22 of 32), Carroll had a base hit, and in five of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one hit.

In four of 32 games last year, he homered (12.5%). He went deep in 3.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Carroll picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his 32 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 9.4% of those contests (three). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored a run in 10 of 32 games last season, with multiple runs in three of those games.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 17 .196 AVG .321 .226 OBP .419 .314 SLG .679 4 XBH 11 1 HR 3 7 RBI 7 14/2 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)