Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate (2022)
- Carroll hit .260 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.
- In 68.8% of his games last season (22 of 32), Carroll had a base hit, and in five of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one hit.
- In four of 32 games last year, he homered (12.5%). He went deep in 3.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Carroll picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his 32 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 9.4% of those contests (three). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored a run in 10 of 32 games last season, with multiple runs in three of those games.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.196
|AVG
|.321
|.226
|OBP
|.419
|.314
|SLG
|.679
|4
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|7
|14/2
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Urias makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 26-year-old lefty started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the San Diego Padres.
- Among qualified pitchers in the league last season he ranked third in ERA (2.21), sixth in WHIP (.960), and 21st in K/9 (8.5).
