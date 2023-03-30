On Thursday, March 30 at 10:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first game of the regular season. Julio Urias will get the call for the Dodgers, while Zac Gallen will take the hill for the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-175). The over/under is 7 runs for the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Dodgers won 111 out of the 160 games, or 69.4%, in which they were favored.

The Dodgers had a record of 71-32, a 68.9% win rate, when they were favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The implied probability of a win by Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Dodgers averaged 1.3 homers per home game last season (106 total at home).

Los Angeles had a .454 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Diamondbacks came away with 51 wins in the 120 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Diamondbacks won 14 of 50 games when listed as at least +145 on the moneyline.

Arizona averaged 1.3 homers per game when playing away from home last season (102 total in road outings).

The Diamondbacks slugged .397 with three extra-base hits per game on the road.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Evan Longoria 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+240) Christian Walker 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+350) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Kyle Lewis 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+300)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th Win NL West +4000 - 4th

