Evan Longoria and the Arizona Diamondbacks open the season versus Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Evan Longoria At The Plate (2022)

Longoria hit .244 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Longoria had a base hit in 48 of 89 games last year (53.9%), with more than one hit in 15 of them (16.9%).

In 12 of 89 games last year, he homered (13.5%). He went deep in 4.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Longoria picked up an RBI in 22 of 89 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 12 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored in 26 of 89 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 40 GP 48 .243 AVG .245 .326 OBP .315 .504 SLG .411 14 XBH 13 8 HR 6 21 RBI 21 33/14 K/BB 50/15 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)