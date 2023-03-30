Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Evan Longoria and the Arizona Diamondbacks open the season versus Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Evan Longoria At The Plate (2022)
- Longoria hit .244 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
- Longoria had a base hit in 48 of 89 games last year (53.9%), with more than one hit in 15 of them (16.9%).
- In 12 of 89 games last year, he homered (13.5%). He went deep in 4.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Longoria picked up an RBI in 22 of 89 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 12 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored in 26 of 89 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|48
|.243
|AVG
|.245
|.326
|OBP
|.315
|.504
|SLG
|.411
|14
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|21
|33/14
|K/BB
|50/15
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Urias will take the mound to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the 26-year-old lefty, started and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
- He ranked third in ERA (2.21), sixth in WHIP (.960), and 21st in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
