Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Opening Day versus Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)
- McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- McCarthy had a hit 59 times last year in 99 games (59.6%), including 23 multi-hit games (23.2%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 8.1% of his games last season (99 in all), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28 of 99 games last season (28.3%), McCarthy picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (8.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
- He scored in 44.4% of his 99 games last season, with more than one run in 7.1% of those games (seven).
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|52
|.227
|AVG
|.323
|.297
|OBP
|.374
|.379
|SLG
|.460
|10
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|23
|32/10
|K/BB
|44/13
|4
|SB
|19
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Urias gets the call to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the 26-year-old left-hander started the game and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
- He ranked third in ERA (2.21), sixth in WHIP (.960), and 21st in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
