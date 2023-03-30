Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ketel Marte At The Plate (2022)
- Marte hit .240 with 42 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 58 walks.
- Marte had a hit in 86 of 137 games last season, with multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- He went yard in 12 of 137 games in 2022 (8.8%), including 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39 of 137 games last year (28.5%), Marte picked up an RBI, and 11 of those games (8.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- He scored a run in 55 of 137 games last year (40.1%), including 13 multi-run games (9.5%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.216
|.352
|OBP
|.292
|.429
|SLG
|.381
|33
|XBH
|23
|5
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|24
|44/37
|K/BB
|57/21
|5
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Urias will take the mound to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old left-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went five innings.
- He ranked third in ERA (2.21), sixth in WHIP (.960), and 21st in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
