Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)
- Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- Ahmed reached base via a hit in nine of 17 games last season (52.9%), including multiple hits in 17.6% of those games (three of them).
- In three of 17 games last year, he homered (17.6%). He went deep in 5.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Ahmed drove in a run in seven of 17 games last year (41.2%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
- In six of 17 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|.212
|AVG
|.263
|.257
|OBP
|.263
|.333
|SLG
|.632
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|2
|8/2
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Urias will take the mound to start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the 26-year-old southpaw started the game and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
- He ranked third in ERA (2.21), sixth in WHIP (.960), and 21st in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.