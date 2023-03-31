Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alek Thomas makes his season debut when the Arizona Diamondbacks face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Dustin May at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alek Thomas At The Plate (2022)
- Thomas hit .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Thomas had a hit 62 times last season in 113 games (54.9%), including 20 multi-hit games (17.7%).
- He hit a home run in 6.2% of his games last season (113 in all), going deep in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Thomas drove in a run in 23.9% of his games last season (27 of 113), with two or more RBIs in 10 of them (8.8%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He came around to score 38 times in 113 games (33.6%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (6.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.220
|AVG
|.242
|.261
|OBP
|.288
|.277
|SLG
|.411
|9
|XBH
|17
|1
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|22
|36/8
|K/BB
|38/14
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|30 (50.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (59.3%)
|9 (15.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (20.4%)
|22 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (29.6%)
|1 (1.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (11.1%)
|13 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (25.9%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- May makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Last season he finished with a 4.80 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP over his six games, putting together a 2-3 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.