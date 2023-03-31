Chris Paul will hope to make a difference for the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:30 PM ET, versus the Denver Nuggets.

Paul had 19 points, six assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 107-100 win versus the Timberwolves.

We're going to look at Paul's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.7 14.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 4.4 Assists 9.5 9.1 9.5 PRA 25.5 27.1 28.1 PR 16.5 18 18.6 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Chris Paul's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Chris Paul Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Chris Paul has made 4.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 9.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Paul's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.3 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Nuggets are the 10th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 112.6 points per game.

The Nuggets give up 40.3 rebounds per game, best in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have given up 25.6 per contest, 14th in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Chris Paul vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/25/2022 41 17 4 16 0 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Paul or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.