On Friday, Christian Walker (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Walker At The Plate (2022)

  • Walker racked up 141 total hits while slugging .477.
  • Among the qualified hitters last season, he ranked 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 63rd and he was 23rd in slugging.
  • Walker got a hit in 60.0% of his 160 games last year, with multiple hits in 22.5% of those contests.
  • Including the 160 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 33 of them (20.6%), leaving the ballpark in 5.4% of his trips to home plate.
  • Walker picked up an RBI in 63 of 160 games last year (39.4%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those games (13.1%).
  • In 70 of 160 games last year (43.8%) he scored a run, and in 12 of those games (7.5%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 80
.227 AVG .256
.323 OBP .334
.430 SLG .522
28 XBH 35
15 HR 21
42 RBI 52
65/39 K/BB 66/32
0 SB 2
Home Away
80 GP 80
46 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (62.5%)
16 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%)
34 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (45.0%)
13 (16.3%) Games w/1+ HR 20 (25.0%)
30 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • May starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he started and went four innings.
  • Last season he compiled a 2-3 record, a 4.80 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP over his six games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.