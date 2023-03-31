On Friday, Corbin Carroll (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate (2022)

  • Carroll hit .260 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Carroll got a hit 22 times last season in 32 games (68.8%), including five multi-hit games (15.6%).
  • Including the 32 games he played in last season, he went deep in four of them (12.5%), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 28.1% of his games a season ago (nine of 32), Carroll drove home a run. In three of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • He scored a run in 10 of 32 games last year (31.3%), including three multi-run games (9.4%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 17
.196 AVG .321
.226 OBP .419
.314 SLG .679
4 XBH 11
1 HR 3
7 RBI 7
14/2 K/BB 17/6
0 SB 2
Home Away
14 GP 18
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • May will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Over his six appearances last season he compiled a 2-3 record, had a 4.80 ERA, and a 1.2 WHIP.
