How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (40-20-14) visit the Arizona Coyotes (27-35-13) -- who've lost five straight -- on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW to see the Coyotes try to beat the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Coyotes vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/1/2023
|Stars
|Coyotes
|4-2 DAL
|1/21/2023
|Stars
|Coyotes
|4-0 DAL
|11/3/2022
|Coyotes
|Stars
|7-2 DAL
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have given up 258 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 23rd in the league.
- The Coyotes have 208 goals this season (2.8 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|75
|36
|45
|81
|54
|51
|34.4%
|Nick Schmaltz
|56
|21
|33
|54
|49
|55
|39.6%
|Matias Maccelli
|57
|10
|33
|43
|41
|23
|0%
|Lawson Crouse
|70
|22
|20
|42
|30
|29
|39%
|Barrett Hayton
|75
|17
|24
|41
|33
|30
|51%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 202 total goals (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.
- The Stars score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (252 total, 3.4 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Stars have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 40 goals over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|74
|41
|50
|91
|61
|57
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|74
|31
|40
|71
|44
|49
|59.7%
|Joe Pavelski
|74
|22
|46
|68
|50
|28
|53.5%
|Roope Hintz
|66
|33
|34
|67
|36
|24
|51.9%
|Miro Heiskanen
|71
|11
|51
|62
|55
|43
|-
