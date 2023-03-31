The Dallas Stars (40-20-14) hit the road against the Arizona Coyotes (27-35-13, losers of five in a row) at Mullett Arena. The game on Friday, March 31 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW.

Coyotes vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW

ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-240) Coyotes (+200) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Coyotes Betting Insights

This season the Coyotes have won 23 of the 66 games, or 34.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Arizona has won 13 of its 41 games, or 31.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 33.3%.

Arizona has played 43 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Coyotes vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 252 (9th) Goals 208 (27th) 202 (5th) Goals Allowed 258 (23rd) 53 (12th) Power Play Goals 42 (22nd) 37 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (32nd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Coyotes with DraftKings.

Coyotes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Arizona has gone over the total three times.

The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.6 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, Coyotes' games average 8.4 goals, 0.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Coyotes have the NHL's 27th-ranked scoring offense (208 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Coyotes' 258 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

They have a -50 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.