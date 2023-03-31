Deandre Ayton and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be facing the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

Ayton totaled 10 points and three blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 107-100 win against the Timberwolves.

Now let's dig into Ayton's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 18.1 14.9 Rebounds 8.5 10.0 9.3 Assists -- 1.8 0.7 PRA 24.5 29.9 24.9 PR 23.5 28.1 24.2 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Nuggets

Ayton has taken 13.4 shots per game this season and made 7.9 per game, which account for 12.4% and 15.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Ayton's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.3 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

The Nuggets are the 10th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 112.6 points per game.

The Nuggets are the best team in the league, giving up 40.3 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/25/2022 38 22 16 2 1 2 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.