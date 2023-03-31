Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:42 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-2 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Dodgers squad taking home the win. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on March 31.
The Dodgers will call on Dustin May versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 2.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks were underdogs in 120 games last season and came away with the win 51 times (42.5%) in those contests.
- Last year, Arizona won 12 of 42 games when listed as at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Last season Arizona was the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (702 total).
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-2
|Zac Gallen vs Julio Urías
|March 31
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Dustin May
|April 1
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Madison Bumgarner vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 2
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Zach Davies vs Noah Syndergaard
|April 3
|@ Padres
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs TBA
|April 4
|@ Padres
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Yu Darvish
|April 6
|Dodgers
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Dustin May
