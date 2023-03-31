Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Evan Longoria, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Evan Longoria At The Plate (2022)
- Longoria hit .244 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
- Longoria reached base via a hit in 48 of 89 games last season (53.9%), including multiple hits in 16.9% of those games (15 of them).
- Including the 89 games he played in last season, he homered in 12 of them (13.5%), leaving the yard in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.7% of his games a year ago (22 of 89), Longoria plated a run. In 12 of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
- He scored a run in 26 of his 89 games a season ago (29.2%), with two or more runs scored five times (5.6%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|48
|.243
|AVG
|.245
|.326
|OBP
|.315
|.504
|SLG
|.411
|14
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|21
|33/14
|K/BB
|50/15
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|49
|20 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (57.1%)
|8 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (14.3%)
|12 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (28.6%)
|6 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (12.2%)
|10 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (24.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- May makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Last season he finished with a 4.80 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP over his six games, putting together a 2-3 record.
