The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate (2022)

  • Moreno hit .319 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Moreno got a hit in 15 of 25 games last season, with multiple hits in five of those games.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 25 games last season, he hit just one dinger.
  • Moreno picked up an RBI in three of 25 games last season (12.0%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.0%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored a run in eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 12
.400 AVG .256
.419 OBP .310
.400 SLG .359
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
4 RBI 3
2/1 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 15
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • May will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he started and went four innings.
  • Over his six appearances last season he finished with a 4.80 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP, compiling a 2-3 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.