Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Geraldo Perdomo is back in the lineup for the Arizona Diamondbacks and will face Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers March 31 at 10:10 PM ET.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate (2022)
- Perdomo hit .195 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 50 walks.
- Perdomo picked up at least one hit 65 times last season in 148 games played (43.9%), including multiple hits on 18 occasions (12.2%).
- In five of 148 games last year, he went yard (3.4%). He went deep in 1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Perdomo drove in a run in 25 games last season out 148 (16.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He came around to score 49 times in 148 games (33.1%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (5.4%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|72
|.224
|AVG
|.167
|.305
|OBP
|.266
|.281
|SLG
|.244
|8
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|17
|52/22
|K/BB
|51/28
|7
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|75
|33 (45.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (42.7%)
|13 (17.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (6.7%)
|24 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (33.3%)
|1 (1.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (5.3%)
|15 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (13.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- May starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 22, the 25-year-old right-hander, started and went four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In his six appearances last season he finished with a 4.80 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP, putting together a 2-3 record.
