On Friday, Jake McCarthy (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)

McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.

McCarthy picked up at least one hit 59 times last year in 99 games played (59.6%), including multiple hits on 23 occasions (23.2%).

He homered in 8.1% of his games last year (eight of 99), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

McCarthy picked up an RBI in 28 out of 99 games last season (28.3%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.1%).

In 44.4% of his 99 games last season, he touched home plate (44 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 39 GP 52 .227 AVG .323 .297 OBP .374 .379 SLG .460 10 XBH 17 4 HR 4 20 RBI 23 32/10 K/BB 44/13 4 SB 19 Home Away 44 GP 55 22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (67.3%) 8 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (27.3%) 20 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (43.6%) 4 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

