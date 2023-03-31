On Friday, Jake McCarthy (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)

  • McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
  • McCarthy picked up at least one hit 59 times last year in 99 games played (59.6%), including multiple hits on 23 occasions (23.2%).
  • He homered in 8.1% of his games last year (eight of 99), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • McCarthy picked up an RBI in 28 out of 99 games last season (28.3%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.1%).
  • In 44.4% of his 99 games last season, he touched home plate (44 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
39 GP 52
.227 AVG .323
.297 OBP .374
.379 SLG .460
10 XBH 17
4 HR 4
20 RBI 23
32/10 K/BB 44/13
4 SB 19
Home Away
44 GP 55
22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (67.3%)
8 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (27.3%)
20 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (43.6%)
4 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • May starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
  • The 25-year-old righty last appeared Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he started and went four innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 2-3 record, a 4.80 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP over his six games.
