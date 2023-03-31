Josh Okogie and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be facing the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

Okogie, in his previous game (March 29 win against the Timberwolves) produced 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Okogie's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.2 9.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.7 Assists -- 1.4 2.5 PRA -- 12 15.4 PR 12.5 10.6 12.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.2



Josh Okogie Insights vs. the Nuggets

Okogie is responsible for attempting 5.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

The Suns rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are 10th in the league, allowing 112.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 40.3 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

The Nuggets concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

Josh Okogie vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 34 14 9 5 1 0 1 12/25/2022 10 4 2 1 0 0 0

