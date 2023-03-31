Josh Rojas makes his season debut when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers and Dustin May at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)

  • Rojas had a .351 on-base percentage and batted .269.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 44th, his on-base percentage ranked 33rd, and he was 99th in the league in slugging.
  • Rojas got a hit 81 times last year in 124 games (65.3%), including 30 multi-hit games (24.2%).
  • In seven of 124 games last year, he went yard (5.6%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Rojas picked up an RBI in 34 of 124 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
  • He crossed the plate in 53 of 124 games last season (42.7%), including scoring more than once in 8.9% of his games (11 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 61
.268 AVG .270
.352 OBP .350
.357 SLG .422
15 XBH 20
2 HR 7
23 RBI 33
45/29 K/BB 53/28
11 SB 12
Home Away
61 GP 63
37 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (69.8%)
17 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%)
27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%)
2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.9%)
15 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • May makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Over his six appearances last season he finished with a 4.80 ERA and a 1.200 WHIP, putting together a 2-3 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.