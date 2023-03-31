Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the hill, on March 31 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Gurriel hit .291 with 32 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.
  • Gurriel got a hit in 70.2% of his 121 games last year, with multiple hits in 28.1% of those contests.
  • He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 121 opportunities, 4.1%), leaving the ballpark in 1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gurriel drove in a run in 27.3% of his 121 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of those games (10). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 44 of 121 games last year (36.4%) he touched home plate, and in six of those games (5.0%) he scored more than once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 61
45 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (65.6%)
15 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%)
25 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%)
3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%)
14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (31.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • May makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • When he last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 22, the 25-year-old righty started the game and went four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Last season he finished with a 2-3 record, a 4.80 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP over his six games.
