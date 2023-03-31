Nick Ahmed -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the hill, on March 31 at 10:10 PM ET.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)

Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Ahmed picked up a hit in 52.9% of his games last season (nine of 17), with multiple hits in three of those contests (17.6%).

He hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2022 (three of 17), including 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Ahmed drove in a run in seven of 17 games last season (41.2%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.

In six of 17 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 5 .212 AVG .263 .257 OBP .263 .333 SLG .632 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 5 RBI 2 8/2 K/BB 7/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 5 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)